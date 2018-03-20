Elective Surgery at LUH is “a lottery” – Consultant

There were 12 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, none of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, there were 500 people awaiting in-patient beds across the country this morning, 66 of them at University Hospital, Limerick.

The INMO says the figure is rising again after the holiday weekend, and while the highs of last week are not being repeated, it would be totally premature to suggest that the crisis is over.

Meanwhile, an oprthopaedic surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital has said rejected suggestions that more money needs to be put into Emergenmy Departments.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, Mr Peter O’Rourke said investing in more hospital beds to allow necessary treatment to take place is the way forward.

He says at present, patients with appointments for elective surgery are effectively entered in a lottery……….