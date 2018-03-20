EHCR again refuses to classify treatment of “Hooded Men” as torture

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a request that it revise its judgement in the case of the ‘hooded men’ – a case involving the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men who were interned in the North in 1971.

The ECHR previously ruled that the 14 men, all Catholics, suffered inhuman and degrading treatment at the hands of the British authorities, but that it did not amount to torture.

The men were detained under emergency powers in 1971 and were hooded, deprived of food and sleep, and subjected to white noise.

The Irish Government sought a review of the decision in 2014, based on new information.