Donegal’s winter gritting programme to be discussed tomorrow

Donegal’s winter gritting programme will be discussed at a special workshop in Lifford tomorrow.

It follows calls from Cllr. Liam Blaney that current gritting routes in the county be discussed at municipal level however Donegal County Council has stated that the matter is for Council at Plenary level.

While acknowledging that a lack of resources restricts the local authority from expanding the programme, Cllr. Blaney is hopeful that some small amendments will be considered at tomorrow’s workshop: