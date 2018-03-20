Donegal Women reach Inter League Final

The Donegal Women’s League will meet the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) in the WFAI Under-18 Inter-League final next month.

Brid McGinty’s Donegal defeated Cork Women’s League 4-3 on penalties on Bank Holiday Monday after a 1-1 draw.

Helena McGee’s goal brought Donegal onto level terms after Meghan Sheenan struck for Cork.

There was nothing more to separate the teams until penalties, when Clare Friel, the Donegal goalkeeper, saved one of Cork’s attempts and another hit the crossbar as the Donegal girls advanced.

In the final, they will meet MGL who, later on Monday afternoon, defeated Galway 3-0 away.

Jess Darby, Emma Campbell and Kate Malone netted for MGL.

The final is due to be played on the weekend of April 14/15 with the time and venue to be confirmed.