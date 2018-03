Cockhill Celtic lost to Galway United in the first round of the EA Sports Cup on Monday Night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The games only goal came from an og by Cockhill’s Gerry Gill.

That was the difference between the sides as the Ulster Senior League Champions held their own for large periods with the SS Airtricity League men from the west

Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen spoke with John Mulligan after the game…