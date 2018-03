There were 12 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, none of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, there were 500 people awaiting in-patient beds across the country this morning, 66 of them at University Hospital, Limerick.

The INMO says the figure is rising again after the holiday weekend, and while the highs of last week are not being repeated, it would be totally premature to suggest that the crisis is over.