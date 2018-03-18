St. Eunan’s look to win their sixth MacLarnon Cup

St. Eunan’s of Letterkenny are looking to claim the MacLarnon Cup for the sixth time when they face off against Holy Trinity, Cookstown on Monday.

Last year saw the Letterkenny side lose to Castleblaney by a single point in the quarter-final of the tournament, but they now have 2012 All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden back in the fold, and look to last year’s defeat as motivation.

The side are working hard, with 7.30am training sessions and good numbers at all of their meetings.

Eunan’s manager Neil Gordon gave his thoughts to Tom Comack ahead of Monday’s final…