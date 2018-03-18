O’Flynn and O’Connor give Harps win away at Cobh

Finn Harps recorded their first league win of the season last night over Cobh at St. Colman’s Park through 2 late goals.

2-0 was the final score, with John O’Flynn opening the scoring, and Ciaran O’Connor scored deep into injury time at the end of the game to make sure of the win.

Harps now have 4 points from a possible 6 in the First Division, and are 3 points behind joint leaders Galway United and UCD, but have a game in hand on both clubs.

Ollie Horgan’s side now look ahead to next Friday night, when they host Wexford at Finn Park.