Monaghan prove too strong for Donegal in Clones

Donegal lost out to Monaghan today by 1-16 v 1-10 in Clones.

Monaghan led by 7 points to 4 with 27 minutes played in the first-half, but on 28 minutes a goal from Jamie Brennan brought Donegal back into it.

There was one point in it at half-time, 1-06 v 0-08 in favour of the home side.

The second half started well for Monaghan, a goal from Ryan Wylie in the first minute left them 4 points ahead. From then on, Monaghan were able to keep ahead of Donegal and seal the win.

Donegal now need to beat Mayo in Ballybofey next week to ensure their safety in Division 1.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were on commentary for Highland Radio Sport, and they spoke after the final whistle…