Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance with the case of Mary Boyle.

Today marks the 41st anniversary of the 6 year old’s disappearence from Cashelard outside Ballyshannon.

An Gardaí Síochana have reiterated that the investigation remains live and ongoing at this time and have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have Tangible Evidence to help advance the case to come forward and contact Gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda Station.