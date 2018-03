Fanad United have gone back joint top of the Ulster Senior League following a 1-0 win over Letterkenny Rovers today at Traigh-A-Loch.

Caolan Kelly scored the only goal of the game for Fanad after 28 minutes.

Fanad now join Cockhill Celtic at the summit, as Cockhill were not in action today. Both sides now sit on 22 points, with Cockhill ahead on goal difference, and they also have games in hand.