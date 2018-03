Monaghan defeated Donegal today in Clones by a scoreline of 1-16 v 1-10 in Division 1 of the National Football League.

That result now means that Donegal have to get a win over Mayo in Ballybofey next week if they are to stay in Division 1.

After the game in Clones, Donegal manager Declan Bonner gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry…