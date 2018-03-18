Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley win West Cork Rally for fifth consecutive year

Donagh Kelly claimed victory today in the West Cork Rally for the fifth consecutive time.

Kelly led the rally all the way through, and finished up 1 min 45.8 seconds ahead of second placed Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes. Sam Moffett was a further 9.3 seconds back in third, while Declan Boyle was in fourth position, 3 mins 9.6 seconds behind the winner.

After his win, Donagh Kelly gave his thoughts to Martin Walsh…

In the National Section, Gary Kiernan and Ryan Moore claimed victory in their Proton S2500, 2mins 5.3 seconds ahead of John Dalton and Gwynfor Jones. Kevin Eves and Chris Melly finished third overall, 3 mins 36.9 seconds behind the overall winners.