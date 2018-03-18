Derry keep chances of staying in Division 3 alive with win over Wexford

Derry had a 2-20 v 3-08 win over Wexford today at Celtic Park in Division 3 of the National Football League.

Derry now have 4 points while Wexford are without a point in the Division, and they are bottom of the table.

Padraig McGrogan and Emmet Bradley were the goalscorers for Derry today, in a game that they scored both goals i the first half, and led by 2-08 v 0-07 at the break.

Sligo are the next side Derry will have to overcome to make sure of retaining their place in Division 3. That game takes place at Markievicz Park next Sunday, the 25th of March.