Cockhill Celtic will travel to Eamonn Deacy park in Terryland tomorrow to take on Galway United in the EA Sports Cup.

Player-Manager Gavin Cullen knows that his side face an uphill battle travelling to Galway, but is aware that cup ties don’t always go the way of the bigger teams.

Cullen joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday SPort to look ahead to tomorrow’s fixture…