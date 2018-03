Thousands of people are gathering across Donegal today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Most of the festivities will be getting under way between one and two o’clock this afternoon.

As well as parades and fancy dress, key buildings in towns across the county are being lit up green in honour of our patron saint’s day.

Toni Forrester, CEO of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has been outlining what can be expected from today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Letterkenny: