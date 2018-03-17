Mark Porter’s Boston Boxers overcome Donegal in Buncrana

A team of Donegal Boxers hosted Mark Porter’s Boston boxing team last night in Buncrana for a big night of boxing.

There were 13 bouts altogether down for decision, with 11 of those being between Irish and American fighters. Boston ran out 6-5 winners, and both sides will look to go again when Donegal travel to the USA next year.

Full Results from the night are below:

Cahir Donaghey (St. Bridget’s) 3 v 2 Dean Friel (Carrigart)

Cian McGonigle (Donegal) v Aiden Feeney (USA) – Feeney by Referee Stoppage

Tom Ward (Donegal) 1 v 4 Bryce Cameron Litterio (USA)

Oran Devine (Donegal) v Eric Matthews Goff (USA) – Goff by Referee Stoppage

Jordan Givern (Donegal) 0 v 5 Declan Horrigan (USA)

Dennis Lafferty (Donegal) 5 v 0 Kevin Rodriguez (USA)

Pierce McBride (Convoy) 0 v 5 Alan McDonagh (Dunree)

Dean McMorrow (Donegal) v Shea Wilcox (USA) – Wilcox wins by Referee Stoppage

Ben Nelson (Belfast) 1 v 4 Abdelijalil Sebbai (USA)

Labhaoise Clarke (Donegal) 4 v 1 Alissa Beth Dias (USA)

Gary Canning (Donegal) 4 v 1 Billy Alessi (USA)

Aaron Daly (Castlebar) 3 v 2 Jonathon Depina (USA)

Bryan McNamee (Donegal) 5 v 0 James Sabatino Perella (USA)

After the action, PJ Lynch spoke with Boston team manager Mark Porter…

James McCarron, Secretary of the Donegal Boxing Board, who also officiated on the night said the night was very enjoyable for all involved…