The HSE has confirmed that the key consultant psychiatrist post for Inishowen will become operational again early next month.

Donegal Seantor Padraig MacLochlainn received the confirmation during a meeting with senior HSE officials yesterday.

The post has been vacant now since last year with many concerns raised by patients and local doctors in Inishowen over the impact of the absence of the post.

Senator MacLochlainn says this is welcome news: