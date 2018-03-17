Highland Radio’s Coverage of Jason Quigley’s First Media Workout on Irish Soil

Jason Quigley had his first public workout in Donegal and indeed Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day in Ballybofey.

Quigley makes his long-awaited return to the boxing scene on Easter Saturday in Boston, taking on Daniel Rosario.

Chris Ashmore was in Ballybofey for Highland Radio, and he got the thoughts of Jason Quigley ahead of his big return, and how it feels to have an event like this public workout in his home town…

he spoke with Patsy McGonagle, to Jason’s mother Muriel, with massage therapist Amanda Witherow and also with Raphoe BC Coach Gary McCullagh…