Derry City have now scored 10 goals and conceded just 1 in the 2 games since they came back to the new Brandywell Stadium.

They defeated Bray Wanderers 5-1 on Friday night, and now face a 2 week break until their next game with St. Patrick’s Athletic, again at the Brandywell.

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels isn’t looking forward to the break after the momentum they’ve built up…

Aaron McEneff, who scored in Friday’s win, spoke with Martin Holmes after the win…