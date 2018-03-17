Ballyshannon man fined for importing drugs

A Ballyshannon man, who was caught importing 3000 diazepam tablets from the Cameroon, has been fined €1000.

22-year-old Shane Heraty with an address at Finner, Ballyshannon, was sentenced yesterday at Ballyshannon District Court.

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court how the customs intercepted a package at Portlaoise addressed to the defendant from Cameroon, on July 8 2016.

During a joint operation between the customs and Gardaí, a controlled delivery was sent to the defendant on July 13.

The tablets were found on Mr. Heraty along with a small amount of cannabis.

The defendant made a full admission and pleaded guilty to a charge of having drugs for sale and supply and unlawful possession of drugs on July 13.

He initially briefly said the drugs were for his own use but the court was told evidence of customers was found on the defendant’s phone and deliveries had ben arranged.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant was lucky he was stopped at a relatively early stage otherwise he would certainly find himself in jail, as this was a “serious matter”.