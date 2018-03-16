Two men arrested and drugs seized in major Garda operation

Gardai in Killybegs have arrested and detained two people in Donegal Town last night and seized a substantial quantity of drugs.

Both were held overnight and released this morning pending a file being sent to the DPP.

Gardai are satisfied that the drugs were destined for the Killybegs area.

The drugs seized were cocaine and cannabis.

The seizure has deemed to be quite substantial for South West Donegal.

Senior investigation officer Kevin Gilgunn is leading the investigation and he is also acting Sergeant in charge in Killybegs.

Inspector Denis Joyce has again warned of the dangers of recreational drugs.

“The seizure is a result of extensive surveillance and intelligence”.