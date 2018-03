Killybegs man Seamus Coleman has come through one of the most difficult times in his professional footballing career.

The Donegal native returned for Everton with a man of the match performance against Leicester on 31st January 2018 after been out for 10-months.

He suffered a double broken leg against Wales in the World Cup Qualifiers.

On a video released by the club, Coleman talks about his Goodison return, the emotional reception he received and his love affair with Evertonians.