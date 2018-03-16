Progress being made on three health centres for Donegal

The HSE has confirmed that three new health centres are to be developed in Donegal.

New health centres for Donegal Town and Dunfanaghy are being progressed through Public Private Partnerships with plans now due to go to construction stage.

While, a new health centre for Burtonport has been approved and will be loacted in a newly refurbished state of the art building at the pier.

The three centres will provide services from GP facilities to community nursing and speech and language services.

Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the new facilities will greatly improve the lives of the communities in question: