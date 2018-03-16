Over €97,000 awarded to Áislann Chill Chartha

€97,151 has been approved by Minister of State McHugh for Áislann Chill Chartha, Co. Donegal, to help with the extension of the building

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh said; “There is no doubt that The Resource Center is providing a high standard of education, training, recreation and sports facilities for the community of Cill Chartha and the surrounding area.”

The grant is being approved under the range of activities An Ghaeltacht of the 20 Year Strategy for Irish Language 2010-2030.