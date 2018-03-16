Online petition launched in support of Raychel’s Law

An online petition has been launched to support calls for a new law imposing a legal duty on doctors and other health professionals to admit mistakes.

It follows the inquiry into the hypnotraemia related deaths of five children in Northern Ireland’s hospitals, which found that four of them were avoidable, including that of 9-year-old Derry schoolgirl, Raychel Ferguson, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2001 after what was supposedly a routine appendix operation.

The report of a public inquiry was published earlier this year, and this week, the Western Trust has offered an apology to the Ferguson family.

Her brother Jason has rejected that apology, and is seeking ‘Raychel’s Law’ to ensure mistakes are admitted sooner: