No plans for sewerage infrastructure on new four-lane road in Letterkenny

Irish Water has confirmed that there is no provision in the current Capital Investment Plan for sewerage infrastructure along the planned new four lane road coming into Letterkenny.

However, the utility say that a new trunk water main between the Pole Star and Dry Arch Roundabouts will be constructed prior to the road work getting underway.

Donegal County Council has stated to the TII that provision for sleeve crossings should be included in the road construction works to allow for further development of sewerage services in the area.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan believes there is better way: