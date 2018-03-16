Night Night North West – Programme 9

Night Night North West – 15th March 2018 on Highland Radio at 7.30p.m.

Over the course of the series bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish Childrens Litreature, you will hear stories about Giants, Sunbeams, A Happy Prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Tonights’s Story is ‘The Happy Prince’’ by Oscar Wilde, read by The Laureate na nÓg of Ireland PJ Lynch and he is joined by the pupils of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny at The Central Library in Letterkenny.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.