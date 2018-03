Gardai believe that two missing Sligo teenagers could be in Donegal.

16-year-old Sam Milosiu – who is 5’9″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes – hasn’t been seen since the 19th of February.

His 14-year-old sister Zmeranda – who’s described as 5’1″ in height, of slim build and with long black hair – is missing since Tuesday of this week.

It’s thought they may frequent the Donegal area, and anyone who’s seen them is asked to contact Gardai.