A man has been arrested in connection with a vicious attack on a Letterkenny woman last year.

18 year old Shannan Reid McDaid was walking in the Market Square area of the town at around 3am on Sunday morning 15th October last when a man approached her and proceeded to punch her repeatedly in the face causing her extensive injuries.

Gardai have confirmed a man was arrested regarding this incident.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.