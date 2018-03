Derry City are back at the Brandywell tonight and are looking to make it back to back home wins.

They play Bray Wanderers and confidence will be high following Monday’s 5-0 beating of Limerick on a memorable return to their home venue.

Rory Patterson and Conor McDermott are doubts but Gavin Peers and David Hopkirk could get game time having come back from inury.

Manager Kenny Shiels is hoping his young side can keep the momentum going…