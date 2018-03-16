Intermediary appointed in Tory ferry service dispute

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has announced the appointment of an intermediary in the dispute regarding the Tory ferry service.

In a statement issued by the department they say that in agreement with the Comharchumann Thoraí, Pól Ó Gallchóir, former CEO of TG4 has now been appointed to act as an intermediary.

Mr Ó Gallchóir is due to hold discussions with the various interested parties over the coming week, and will then deliver a report to the Department and the Comharchumann within the next week and a half.

The community on Tory Island, is seeking a purpose built ferry to service the island and say they will not be accepting the 40 year old Queen Aran vessel due to come into service on 1st April.

The Department say they will not be making any further comment on the matter until this process has been completed.