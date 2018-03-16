Health Minister orders review of hospital car parking charges

The Health Minister has today, ordered a national review of hospital car parking charges.

It comes after it was revealed earlier this week that car parking charges at Letterkenny University Hospital are among the cheapest in the country for long term parking but among the highest for visits under an hour.

The Minister for Health, Simon Harries has announced that the HSE is to work with patient advocacy groups to devise national guidelines for car parking charges.

A comparative study published by the Irish Independent this week says nationally, hospital car parking charges are in excess of €1 million a month.

At both Letterkenny and Sligo, the charges operate on the basis of €3 for four hours, or a daily charge of €6.

However, because there is no option to pay an hourly rate, the two hospitals are the fifth highest in the country for short visits.