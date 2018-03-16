First senior international win for Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty had his first senior international win for Ireland on Thursday night in America.

Donegal-born McGinty, who boxes out of the Oakleaf BC in Derry, had his hand raised in victory after a fiery encounter with Nikita Ababiy.

He took the victory on a split 2-1 decision in Springfield.

“Delighted with the win, have had a few decisions not go my way lately and it was important to get the win tonight for my confidence. I know I have the performances in me and I’m delighted to get over the line tonight and get the result in a very good contest,” he said.

McGinty was just one of three winners as Ireland lost the second leg to the USA 7-3.

Both nations will meet for a third and final time in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 21.

The states won the first leg last Monday 8-4.