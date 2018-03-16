Failte Ireland announce major plans for Malin Head & Inishowen

Failte Ireland has announced major plans for Malin Head and the wider Inishowen area.

As part of phase three of works at Malin, which includes a visitor centre, a series of funding packages will also be available to those who wish to enhance the tourist experience.

While Malin Head will act as a focal point, it will offer visitors options of exploring other parts of the peninsula.

Applications will open later in the year with bigger projects in line for up to 5 million euro if successful.

Local Cllr. Martin McDermott says a public consultation will be key in how best to move forward with the plans: