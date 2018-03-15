The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Here’s a list of the answers so far. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!

  • Flyswatter
  • Clicking a pen15
  • Clicking button on an e-cigarette
  • Hairclip
  • Snipping a wire
  • Locking PVC door
  • Taking the cover off a mobile phone
  • Closing glasses case
  • Clicking computer mouse
  • Castanets
  • Clip on a wallet/purse
  • Measuring tape going back into case
  • Tennis racquet hitting tennis ball
  • Oil heater timer switch
  • Pocket watch being closed
  • Plastic bottle top
  • Button on mobile phone
  • Lid of jar popping
  • Hook on landline phone
  • Closing guitar case
  • Slapping your lap
  • Snapping a twig
  • Snooker cue hitting ball
  • Opening an umbrella
  • Tap Dripping
  • Interference on the TV
  • Child Safety Catch
  • Fridge door closing
  • Closing the studs on a duvet cover
  • Switching radio to CD player
  • Pen flicking off paper
  • Dipping Headlights
  • Crack in a record
  • ‘Pie Face’ (children’s game)
  • Slap in the face
  • Kettle switching off
  • Toaster popping
  • Stress Ball
  • Table Lamp being switched on/off
  • Tumble Dryer/Washing Machine closing
  • Stack of papers hitting a desk
  • Closing a laptop
  • Beep just before alarm goes off06
  • Electric Trip Switch going off
  • Breaking a stick
  • Timer on Central Heating
  • Air Vent Shutter in car
  • 2 wires touching
  • Belt on child car seat
  • Electronic mouse repellent
  • Breaking a firelighter
  • Setting up an alarm clock30
  • Tape measure clicking back into place
  • Opening/closing a contact lense solution bottle
  • Cap Gun
  • Closing a plastic storage box
  • Clicking a seatbelt
  • Mousetrap
  • Snapping a stick of celery
  • Clicking a battery into place
  • Closing a ring binder
  • Clips/buttons on duvet cover
  • Using a cigarette lighter
  • Lock on a briefcase
  • Closing a file/folder with elastic band
  • Snap closure on coat/jacket
  • Dart hitting a dart board
  • Suction cup toy
  • Fly Swatter
  • Putting the lid back on a felt-tip marker
  • Switching a kettle on/off
  • Safety cap on medicine bottle
  • Pulling the elastic on top of socks
  • Bursting a balloon
  • Cracking a Whip
  • Snapping an elastic band
  • Pulling the pin on a watch
  • Hitting a ruler or pen off a table
  • Pushing down the pin on a phone charger
  • 2 magnets clicking together
  • Snooker ball being hit by the cue ball
  • Snapping a glow stick
  • Dimmer switch
  • Christmas Cracker
  • Opening/closing ziplock bag
  • Flicking open bottle cap
  • “Fun Snap”/ Throw-down firecracker
  • Flicking on torch on smartphone
  • Piercing film lid on a microwave meal
  • Tapping a button on keyboard
  • Drop of water/leaking tap
  • Flicking light switch on/off
  • Popping bubble wrap
  • Cracking an egg
  • Gas Stove Ignition Lighter
  • Clicking your fingers
  • Striking/lighting a match
  • Breaking a biscuit
  • Cracking a nut
  • Gas cooker spark
  • Opening/closing a water bottle
  • Breaking/snapping a piece of chocolate
  • Closing the clip on a lever arch/ring binder folder
  • Flicking the corner of a piece of paper
  • Newton’s Cradle
  • Needle stuck at the end of playing a record
  • Removing suction cups
  • Closing a padlock
  • Pilot light on gas cooker
  • Tapping/cracking the top of a boiled egg
  • Fire crackling
  • Flipping the cover on mobile phone/magnetic clip
  • Old fashion fountain pen
  • Bouncing a table tennis ball
  • Nail clipping
  • Pressing the button on a typewritter
  • Hitting a ruler off a desk
  • Hitting a golf ball off a rubber Tee
  • Texting on a mobile phone
  • Clipping a duvet cover together
  • Kit Kat
  • Snapping a yoghurt pot
  • Opening/closing a briefcase
  • Popping a jar lid
  • Slap-on wristband
  • Switching an electric kettle on/off
  • Old-fashioned tin maths set
  • Closing a snap on a jacket/coat
  • Mousetrap
  • Popping a tablet out of blister pack
  • Opening a can (eg mineral/beer can)
  • Opening/closing a washing up liquid bottle
  • Letterbox when postman puts letter through
  • Locking a suitcase
  • Spark from welder
  • Dropping food (eg icecream) on the ground
  • Clicking the button on car key
  • Nail clippers
  • Trip Switch
  • Pop Fasteners (eg. on baby grow)
  • Tapping a pen off a desk
  • Clicking sound made by electric fence
  • Stapling papers
  • closing a flap on a mobile phone
  • pushing down a button on a gas heater
  • Ice melting/cracking
  • clock ticking
  • water tap dripping onto water

 

