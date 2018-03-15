SFPA welcomes ruling on fisheries offence in Mulroy Bay

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has welcomed the ruling by Judge Paul Kelly at Letterkenny District Court this week in which he imposed a fine of €500 on Mr. Charles Friel, Derry, Master of the Catriona, for an offence committed under section 8 of the Sea-Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006.

Mr. Friel had pleaded guilty to entering into the exclusive fishery limits of the State.

Sea-fisheries protection officers from the State’s sea-fisheries regulator observed the Catriona, a UK-registered vessel, within Mulroy Bay, on the north coast of County Donegal on 22nd November 2017.

Non-Irish vessels are not permitted by law to fish within the 0 to 6nm zone of Ireland’s territorial waters.

Commenting on the verdict, Susan Steele, Chair of the SFPA said, “This was a clear case of non-compliance.

The implications of the Supreme Court ruling on fishing by Northern Ireland vessels within Irish territorial waters has been widely promoted.

The vessel was inspected by the SFPOs on landing at Moross Pier, following which the Master was cautioned for fishing in Mulroy Bay.

The vessel was subsequently detained and the Director of Public Prosecutions charged the Master under the Sea-Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006.