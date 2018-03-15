Monaghan v Donegal – Donegal Manager Declan Bonner



Donegal’s preparations for the Division One tie with Monaghan in Clones on Sunday hasn’t been ideal.

With just two points on the board and two games left to play, it’s another game were Donegal require a result if they are to remain in the fight to stay up.

Injuries have been an issue over the last few weeks.

The most recent addition has been Patrick McBrearty, the management team are currently waiting on results of a scan but he’s out of Sunday.

Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath are still a few weeks away from a return while Paul Brennan is a doubt for this weekend.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says it’s frustrating…

