Marc Walsh heading to Poland with Ireland for Euro qualifiers

Donegal’s Marc Walsh is named on the Republic of Ireland U17 side that will travel to Poland next week to play in the UEFA European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers.

The Gweedore man who plays his football with Swansea City is included in the 20 man squad named by manager Colin Bell for the three games against Georgia, Macedonia and Poland.

Ireland go into the group as the top seeds and a top two finish would all but seal a place at the European Championships in England in May.

Republic of Ireland U17 squad

Goalkeepers: Kian Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Jimmy Corcoran (Cherry Orchard)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Max Murphy (Stoke City), Ray O’Sullivan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Sean Brennan (Southampton), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Jason Knight (Derby County) Adam O’Reilly (Preston North End), Callum Thompson (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Walsh (Swansea City)

Forwards: Adam Idah (Nowrich City), Jordan McEneff (Arsenal), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Tyriek Wright (Aston Villa)

Fixtures – UEFA European Under-17 Championship Elite Round Group 3

March 21: Republic of Ireland v Macedonia, Stadion Chrobrego Głogów, Głogów, KO 17:30 (16:30 Irish Time)

March 24: Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Stadion Chrobrego Głogów, Głogów, KO 17:30 (16:30 Irish Time)

March 27: Poland v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Miejski, Legnica, KO 16:30 (15:30 Irish Time)