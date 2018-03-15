Issue of potholes in Donegal escalating, Cllr claims

It’s been claimed that the issue of potholes in Donegal is escalating with the local authority not properly resourced to fix them.

Following the recent cold snap, there are reports of potholes increasing in size while new ones emerging at a number of locations across the county.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while Donegal County Council is doing the best they can they are restricted in what they can do due to a lack of funding.

He’s calling on the Government to step in: