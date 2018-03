There are calls for the new Social Enterprise Centre to be constructed in Letterkenny to be named the “John Hume Social Enterprise Centre” in recognition of the Nobel Peace prize recipient.

The new building earmarked for the town will cost 4 million euro to construct and will act as a hub for local community groups.

Donegal County Council is to write to Mr. Hume’s family to ask if they would consider the idea.

Cllr. Dessie Shiels says there are a number of reasons why it would be the right move: