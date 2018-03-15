GAA Programme – Carndonagh’s Markey Cup Win & Slaughtneil Camogie

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Wendy McEldowney secretary of Slaughtneil Camogie Club, the reigning All- Ireland Club Camogie champions is Tom’s special guest.

Slaughtneil are back in Croke Park this Sunday when thye defend their All-Ireland crown against Sarsfields from Galway, in what is a repeat of last year’s All- Ireland final.

Also – Carndonagh Community School senior football manager John Farren and his reaction to Carndonagh’s Ulster School’s Markey Cup final win over St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, We also hear from the new champions top scorer Conor O’Donnell…