Female pedestrian killed in overnight collison near Buncrana

A female pedestrian has been killed in an overnight collision just outside Buncrana.

The 59 year old woman was struck by a car at Umricam on the main Buncrana to Carndonagh road shortly after 9pm last night.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place later today.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray: