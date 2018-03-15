Exclusive: Gardai engaged with female pedestrian prior to fatal collision

Gardai in Buncrana have confirmed that they engaged with the female pedestrian who was killed in an overnight collision prior to the incident occurring.

The woman who is in her 50s died after being struck by a car on the main Buncrana – Carndonagh road shortly after 9pm last night.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place later today.

However, it has since emerged that Gardai received a report before the collision happened, alerting them to a woman walking on the road.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern was speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show earlier: