Donegal County Council urged to ‘eradicate’ Japanese Knotweed

Donegal County Council has been asked to widen its approach in the treatment of Japanese Knotweed.

The invasive plant is known to affect other native plants with the issue said to be worsening in various parts of the county.

In its response, the local authority say that it’s treatment of the plant has been successful on roadsides across Donegal.

However, Cllr. Adrian Glackin believes this work doesn’t go far enough and has suggested that some responsibility could be shared with the Environmental Department: