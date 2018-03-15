Coastal communities invited to attend Clean Coasts Roadshows

Coastal communities throughout Donegal are being invited to attend a series of Clean Coasts Roadshows over the coming months.

The roadshows will provide information on protecting local beaches, seas and marine wildlife as well as biodiversity, dune systems, marine litter, and sustainable development.

Becky Finn Britton, Clean Coast Officer for Donegal and Leitrim says the emphasis this year will be on dune awareness:

Roadshows will take place as follows:

Maghery Dune Awareness Roadshow on Tuesday 20th March at 11am, meeting at Ionad An Mhachaire

Carrigart Mini Roadshow Stop on Friday, 23rd March at 8pm at Carrigart Hotel – will include talks on climate change and the coast

Falcarragh Dune Awareness Roadshow on Tuesday 27th March at 11am, meeting at Drumnatinney Beach

Culdaff Dune Awareness Roadshow on Friday 13th April at 12pm, meeting at Culdaff Beach (access at the playground)

Letterkenny Seminar Roadshow, Saturday 14th April at 11am to 1.30pm in the Central Library, Letterkenny.

Admission is free to each of these events but booking is essential. Book your place at https://donegal-roadshow-2018.eventbrite.ieor email bfbritton@eeu.antaisce.org.