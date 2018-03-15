Case to proceed against accused over Danielle McLaughlin murder

A judge has ordered for a case to proceed against 23-year-old Vikat Bhagat on charges of murdering Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin.

Danielle was killed while visiting India in March of last year.

The matter came up before a court in India yesterday and later, an order was passed saying charges are to proceed against him.

The court heard the arguments from public prosecutor and defense advocate with Vikat Bhagat also present in the court yesterday

During the course of interrogation, Bhagat had admitted to having raped Ms. McLaughlin after taking her to the isolated location. He then killed her using a broken beer bottle to silence her, in the belief that his identity would not be revealed.

Miss McLaughlin had visited Goa in 2016 and police believe that she may have befriended some locals then.