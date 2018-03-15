Answers sought over delayed work at Inishowen facilities

A Donegal Senator is to meet with senior HSE officials tomorrow seeking answers as to why, over two years since a funding announcement, work has yet to commence at Buncrana Nursing Unit and Carndonagh Community Hospital.

In February 2016, it was confirmed that almost €3 million was being made available to carry out new building works at the Buncrana Nursing Unit with €2.6 million committed for works at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the planned works for Carndonagh Community Hospital have now been delayed until 2019.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the delay is attributing towards the growing trolley crisis: