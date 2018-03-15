All options to be explored in creating walkway along River Swilly

Donegal County Council has been asked to explore all options with a view of creating a walkway along the River Swilly.

The proposed walkway would link Letterkenny with the New Mills Corn Flax.

The local authority says that some preparatory work on the idea has already begun with a local community group having submitted a funding application to the LEADER programme and if successful, landowners would then be consulted.

Local Cllr. James Pat McDaid says it’s a popular route among pedestrians but a walkway would make it safer for all: