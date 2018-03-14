Two Donegal men sentenced following Lurgan drug seizure

Two Donegal men, and two others from Tyrone and Armagh, have been jailed in the north after pleading guilty to involvement in what police describe as a “cross-border drug gang”.

The PSNI says the gang were supplying large quantities of drugs into the Derry and Donegal areas.

34 year old Desmond Enfield from Ramelton, Co Donegal got a 2 year jail term, while 38 year old Seamus Boyce from Letterkenny got 16 months.

They were arrested following the seizure of 340 thousand euro worth of herbal cannabis in Lurgan in 2016.